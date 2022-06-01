US Special Operations Command sets out tech priorities

Senior leadership across US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) disclosed some of their most pressing technology demands at the annual SOFIC event in Tampa, Florida, two weeks ago.

USSOCOM’s Acquisition Executive, Jim Smith, described how the command must become an ‘early adopter of new capabilities’ regarding ‘priorities for today’.

Areas of interest announced by Smith included the Air Force Special Operations Command’s (AFSOC’s) ongoing Armed Overwatch programme, and counter-UAS (C-UAS) work being led by Anduril, USSOCOM’s systems integration partner (SIP) in this area.

Regarding ongoing C-UAS developments, Smith explained to delegates: ‘The services [army, navy and air force] are working on large