US special forces leverage AI for C-UAS missions

Every frame counts for iXM-GS120
Phase One launches its ‘most productive’ airborne GEOINT and ISR camera.
US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) on 19 January awarded Anduril Industries an IDIQ contract, worth up to $967.6 million over ten years, to function as a C-UAS systems integration partner (SIP).
Anduril was one of 12 companies to respond to a SIP Prototype Project Opportunity Notice released by USSOCOM in November 2020.
The notice outlined the ‘ever-increasing complex environments’ facing SOF, especially as adversaries have harnessed the power of autonomous systems to challenge US air supremacy.
USSOCOM acknowledged the emergence of ‘service-provided solutions’ to address the modern threat, but it warned they ‘fail to meet unique requirements’ for SOF-optimised solutions that reduce the cognitive burden on operators.
As a result, USSOCOM sought a SIP to bring together a family of systems that combine sensors and effectors to meet the evolving needs of SOF operators.
The Anduril approach to C-UAS (already adopted by the USMC) is based on its Lattice AI software backbone that combines computer vision, machine learning and mesh networking to fuse data into a single, autonomous operating picture.
The AI operating system and a network of sensors autonomously detects, classifies and tracks targets, alerting operators to threats and allowing options for mitigation or engagement.
Phase One launches its ‘most productive’ airborne GEOINT and ISR camera.
Will unspecified ‘software enhancements’ for KILSWITCH and APASS address previously recognised cybersecurity issues?
Sweden is preparing to wage cyber war as well as cyber defence.
The Spanish Army released a tender on 17 January to procure new night vision goggles at a unit price of up to €11,000.
Rafael Advanced Defense Systems completed development of its latest RecceLite system and successfully tested it.
Algeria recently acquired new EW jammers for its army — how effective will they be against ECCM protocols and encrypted waveforms?