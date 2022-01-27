US FTC blocks Lockheed Martin $4.4 billion acquisition

Airbus C295 Clean Sky 2 demonstrator takes flight
A newly designed C295 testbed has made its maiden flight.
The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) sued to block Lockheed Martin’s proposed $4.4 billion acquisition of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings on 25 January.
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings is the last independent US supplier of missile propulsion systems, which are critical components for the missiles made by all US defence companies.
Aerojet and only one other competitor, Northrop Grumman, currently compete to provide solid rocket motors for missile systems, hypersonic cruise missiles and supersonic combustion ramjets.
Moreover, Aerojet is the only proven US supplier of divert-and-attitude control systems that propel missile defence kill vehicles.
The FTC alleges that if the acquisition was to take place, then Lockheed would gain a monopoly on the missile supply chain and potentially limit supply to its competitors.
Holly Vedova, Director of the FTC Bureau of Competition, commented: ‘Without competitive pressure, Lockheed can jack up the price the US government has to pay’.
This concern is particularly relevant as the US is currently undergoing an arms race for better missile technology with China and Russia.
Lockheed Martin responded to Shephard, declining to comment on the pending litigation but stating: ‘We are reviewing the FTC’s complaint and will respond in due course.’
A newly designed C295 testbed has made its maiden flight.
The US armed forces have been funded under a Continuing Resolution that will expire on 18 February —and service chiefs fear that a failure to approve a spending plan for the current fiscal year will adversely affect their ability to progress with modernisation efforts.
Kiev has received a range of weapons, from next-generation light anti-tank weapons (NLAW) to Javelin and Stinger missiles.
Following reports of two individuals being referred for prosecution due to allegedly misusing public funds, linked to an order for 28 Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft, Leonardo has said it is not subject to a judicial investigation.
CarteNav and Smith Myers have turned mobile phones into rescue beacons through Artemis and AIMS-ISR software integration.
BAE Systems has been awarded a contract to design microelectronics, radiation-hardened for use in space.