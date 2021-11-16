US, UK condemn Russian anti-satellite missile test

Dubai Airshow 2021: GAL and Sanad seal engine servicing partnership
Aircraft engine servicing partnership in UAE includes Trent 772B that powers the A330 MRTT.
Military and civil authorities from the UK and US have come down harshly against Russia following the ASAT missile test that created 1,500 pieces of trackable orbital debris.
USSPACECOM said that its initial assessment showed the debris would remain in orbit 'for years and potentially for decades', posing a risk to the International Space Station (ISS), other crewed spaceflights and 'multiple countries' satellites'.
On 16 November, in a statement carried by the Interfax news agency, the Russian MoD confirmed it had conducted the ASAT missile test, claiming the fragments created did not pose a threat 'to orbital stations, spacecraft and …
Normalised relations between Israel and the UAE have enabled Elbit to take a hitherto unimaginable step.
The investment arm of UAE defence acquisition authority Tawazun now owns 50% of autonomous systems specialist Marakeb Technologies.
CAE’s acquisition of L3Harris’ Military Training business, including Link, brings a storied history of the simulation industry together while paving the way for a bright future.
Have autonomous military capabilities outpaced the scope of international humanitarian law to control them?
