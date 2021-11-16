US, UK condemn Russian anti-satellite missile test

Military and civil authorities from the UK and US have come down harshly against Russia following the ASAT missile test that created 1,500 pieces of trackable orbital debris.

USSPACECOM said that its initial assessment showed the debris would remain in orbit 'for years and potentially for decades', posing a risk to the International Space Station (ISS), other crewed spaceflights and 'multiple countries' satellites'.

On 16 November, in a statement carried by the Interfax news agency, the Russian MoD confirmed it had conducted the ASAT missile test, claiming the fragments created did not pose a threat 'to orbital stations, spacecraft and …