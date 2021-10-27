China FOBS off US as it intensifies nuclear race

An advanced Chinese missile test occurred in August, where a space rocket boosted a hypersonic glide vehicle into low orbit before it impacted back on Earth, according to a 17 October report in the Financial Times.

China failed to divulge this 78th launch of a Long March 2C rocket, which occurred sometime between other launches on 19 July and 24 August, but this test bears all the hallmarks of a fractional orbital bombardment system (FOBS).

This project is led by the China Academy of Aerospace Aerodynamics, a subdivision of the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC).

When asked about this mysterious …