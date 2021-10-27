To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

China FOBS off US as it intensifies nuclear race

27th October 2021 - 03:14 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

China unveiled its DF-17 missile with hypersonic glide vehicle in 2019. (Gordon Arthur)

China astounded many with its recent FOBS test, but such developments are clearly part of China's efforts to enhance its nuclear retaliatory capability as it competes strategically with the US.

An advanced Chinese missile test occurred in August, where a space rocket boosted a hypersonic glide vehicle into low orbit before it impacted back on Earth, according to a 17 October report in the Financial Times.

China failed to divulge this 78th launch of a Long March 2C rocket, which occurred sometime between other launches on 19 July and 24 August, but this test bears all the hallmarks of a fractional orbital bombardment system (FOBS).

This project is led by the China Academy of Aerospace Aerodynamics, a subdivision of the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC). 

When asked about this mysterious …

