China FOBS off US as it intensifies nuclear race

New composite ExoProtect passes ballistic resistance testing
ExoTechnologies developed a sustainable composite from DUNA tested bulletproof material
An advanced Chinese missile test occurred in August, where a space rocket boosted a hypersonic glide vehicle into low orbit before it impacted back on Earth, according to a 17 October report in the Financial Times.
China failed to divulge this 78th launch of a Long March 2C rocket, which occurred sometime between other launches on 19 July and 24 August, but this test bears all the hallmarks of a fractional orbital bombardment system (FOBS).
This project is led by the China Academy of Aerospace Aerodynamics, a subdivision of the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC).
When asked about this mysterious …
More fighter aircraft and naval vessels are in the offing for Greece as part of its 2020-2025 procurement programme – but the latter is a more complex issue than the former.
Nine-month financials reflect ‘high activity level in the defence business’ for Saab.
NATO secretary general announced the launch of two NATO initiatives on 22 October, the Innovation Fund and DIANA.
Latest flight campaign reflects DoD priority to field hypersonic weapons by the mid-2020s.
Sidewinder-Byte has a ruggedised modular/open architecture design compliant with MOSA standards and an unlimited deployment capability.