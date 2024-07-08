US Congress prepares $4 billion package to fund Iron Dome and Arrow 3 for Israel
The US House of Representatives recently approved a nearly US$4 billion military package to support Israel by enabling the country to improve its air defence inventory and acquire additional capabilities such as the Iron Dome.
Funding from the DoD FY2025 budget and the State, Foreign Operations and Related Programmes Appropriations Act will also cover the production activities of the Arrow 3 Upper Tier system.
Lawmakers also agreed to provide resources for the Short Range Ballistic Missile Defence (SRBMD) programme and the overall upgrade of the Israeli missile defence architecture in addition to grants for Jerusalem through Foreign Military
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Defence Notes
-
UK orders more Martlet missiles and plays down defence review delay fears
The UK’s Strategic Defence Review has been initiated by the new Labour Government following 14 years of Conservative Party-led governments.
-
Turning the Hiroshima Accord into Action: Enhancing UK-Japan Defence Collaboration (Studio)
The UK-Japan strategic partnership leverages joint defence initiatives, advanced technologies, and SME integration to enhance military capabilities, foster innovation, and ensure regional and global stability through collective action and effective project management.
-
NATO countries outline strategies to accelerate defence industrial production
During the Washington Summit, member states also agreed to improve manufacturing capacities across the alliance and continue investing in joint projects with Ukraine.
-
Why the US military needs an “innovation intervention”
Several issues in the Pentagon’s structure and the defence industrial base have been hampering the country's efforts to produce cutting-edge solutions.