US Congress prepares $4 billion package to fund Iron Dome and Arrow 3 for Israel

8th July 2024 - 13:40 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

The Iron Dome was designed to protect against multiple, simultaneous aerial threats. (Photo: Israeli Defence Forces)

US representatives plan to allocate resources from the FY2025 defence and foreign operations budget to support the improvement of Jerusalem’s missile-defence architecture.

The US House of Representatives recently approved a nearly US$4 billion military package to support Israel by enabling the country to improve its air defence inventory and acquire additional capabilities such as the Iron Dome.

Funding from the DoD FY2025 budget and the State, Foreign Operations and Related Programmes Appropriations Act will also cover the production activities of the Arrow 3 Upper Tier system.

Lawmakers also agreed to provide resources for the Short Range Ballistic Missile Defence (SRBMD) programme and the overall upgrade of the Israeli missile defence architecture in addition to grants for Jerusalem through Foreign Military

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

