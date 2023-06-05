Israel outlines next steps to improve its missile defence architecture

The proliferation of aerial threats has been pushing Israel towards increasing efforts to improve its missile defence capabilities. By using a layered approach, the country has been working on development and improvement of interceptors, sensors, radars and C2 systems.

The effort to strengthen the missile defence architecture aims to enable the Israel Defense Forces to overcome manoeuvring targets, ballistic missiles from different ranges and even hypersonic threats.

Initiatives conducted by the Israeli MoD include the Arrow 4 weapon system programme. Conducted in partnership with the US Missile Defense Agency (MDA), it is planned to provide an advanced, innovative