US commits more HIMARS ammunition and artillery rounds to Ukraine

The US is releasing another tranche of military aid for Ukraine worth about $600 million, the DoD confirmed on 15 September.

Included in the 21st package since August 2021 from DoD stockpiles are yet more ammunition for the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), about 36,000 rounds of 105mm ammunition and 1,000 precision-guided 155mm artillery rounds.

Among the other equipment to be provided in the latest drawdown are four counter-artillery radars; C-UAS systems; four trucks and eight trailers to transport heavy equipment; Claymore anti-personnel mines; small arms; and night-vision devices, cold weather clothing and ‘other field equipment’ as Ukraine prepares to continue its fight against invading Russian forces through the winter.

A Department of State spokesperson disclosed that total US military assistance to Ukraine has now reached more than $15.1 billion since the Russian invasion began on 24 February, about $15.8 billion since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021, and about $17.9 billion since the initial Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2014.