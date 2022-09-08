US to give more HIMARS ammunition, artillery rounds and anti-radiation missiles to Ukraine
The new package is the twentieth drawdown of equipment from US DoD inventories since August 2021.
The package also includes 100 Armoured High-Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWV), 1.5 million rounds of small arms ammunition, 5,000 anti-armour systems, 1,000 155m Remote Anti-Armour Mine (RAAM) rounds, as well as grenade launchers, small arms, 50 armoured medical treatment vehicles and night vision devices.
The US State Department has also notified the US Congress of its intention to make $2.2 billion of long-term investment available to strengthen the security of Ukraine and 18 regional neighbours.
Foreign Military Financing will be available to Ukraine, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Georgia, Greece, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia.
