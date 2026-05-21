Partnerships will be critical for future projects at Latin American shipyards
The current decade has been very successful for many Latin American shipyards so far, with several regional sites now engaged in ambitious shipbuilding programmes. Meanwhile, the remainder of the decade into the 2030s may be defined by more ambitious projects, with partnering between local and extra-regional shipyards and suppliers set to remain crucial to developing a “homemade” fleet.
Brazil leads the way
After completing the construction of four Scorpene submarines in partnership with the French shipyard Naval Group, Brazil has commenced construction of a nuclear-powered submarine, the future Álvaro Alberto.
As for surface ships, the Brazilian Navy commissioned the frigate
Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®
A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.
More from Naval Warfare
-
SOF Week 2026: US NSW explores 3D-printed USVs for forward-deployed operations
US Naval Special Warfare Command is assessing the feasibility of rapidly producing expendable mid-sized USVs in theatre to support SOF and maritime security missions.
-
SOF Week 2026: MARSOC selects upgraded Shark Marine dive navigation system
MARSOC is procuring the Shark Marine Dive Tablet 2 to address a longstanding combat diver navigation capability gap, improving underwater positioning, situational awareness and integration with existing diver propulsion vehicles.
-
SOF Week 2026: NSW expands commercial UxS push to maritime platforms as USASOC advances FPV drone effort
The US Army Special Operations Command and Naval Special Warfare are accelerating efforts to integrate commercial uncrewed systems, with NSW broadening its solicitation to include USVs and UUVs alongside new requirements for ISR, kinetic operations and swarm technologies.
-
SOF Week 2026: US Navy USV completes record eight-day autonomous mission
The MARTAC T38 Devil Ray USV has set a new endurance benchmark as the US Navy pushes deeper into autonomous maritime warfare.