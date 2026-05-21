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Partnerships will be critical for future projects at Latin American shipyards

21st May 2026 - 13:05 GMT | by Wilder Alejandro Sanchez in Washington, DC, US

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Construction of the first block of the new Colombian frigate being built at Cotecmar shipyard. (Photo: Cotecmar)

﻿Multiple Latin American navies are modernising their fleets by prioritising domestically manufactured surface vessels and even submarines via international partnerships.

The current decade has been very successful for many Latin American shipyards so far, with several regional sites now engaged in ambitious shipbuilding programmes. Meanwhile, the remainder of the decade into the 2030s may be defined by more ambitious projects, with partnering between local and extra-regional shipyards and suppliers set to remain crucial to developing a “homemade” fleet.

Brazil leads the way

After completing the construction of four Scorpene submarines in partnership with the French shipyard Naval Group, Brazil has commenced construction of a nuclear-powered submarine, the future Álvaro Alberto.

As for surface ships, the Brazilian Navy commissioned the frigate

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Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

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Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

Wilder Alejandro Sánchez is an analyst who covers defense & security, geopolitical, and trade issues …

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