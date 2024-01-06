What will next-generation mortars look like?
The war in Ukraine has been showing the relevance of ground capabilities as it drives the defence industry and armies worldwide towards investing in upgrading current mortars.
To provide better organic indirect fire support to manoeuvre land units, the next-generation of mortar systems are expected to offer improved mobility and range, as well as advanced guided capacities that use GPS and laser.
Future mortars will also be more deployable and survivable in addition to being able to better avoid adversarial close combat counterfire. The deployment of advanced ammunition will play a relevant role in such a scenario as tomorrow’s rounds will be
