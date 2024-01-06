To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

What will next-generation mortars look like?

6th January 2024 - 08:30 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

﻿Tomorrow’s mortar systems are expected to be more deployable and survivable. (Photo: US Army)

Future mortars will offer improved mobility and range, along with advanced guided capacities, as the speed of war continues to increase.

The war in Ukraine has been showing the relevance of ground capabilities as it drives the defence industry and armies worldwide towards investing in upgrading current mortars.

To provide better organic indirect fire support to manoeuvre land units, the next-generation of mortar systems are expected to offer improved mobility and range, as well as advanced guided capacities that use GPS and laser.

Future mortars will also be more deployable and survivable in addition to being able to better avoid adversarial close combat counterfire. The deployment of advanced ammunition will play a relevant role in such a scenario as tomorrow’s rounds will be

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a land reporter at Shephard Media. She joined the company in …

Read full bio

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

  • Finland picks up Patria 6x6 options

    Finland picks up Patria 6x6 options

    Finland acquired three pre-series vehicles in 2022 which were used for trials ahead of the June 2023 order. During the test phase, the Finnish Army familiarised itself with the features and operational use of the Patria 6x6, as well as defining the final requirements for the serial order.

  • NATO signs contract for 1,000 Patriot missiles

    NATO signs contract for 1,000 Patriot missiles

    Along with its support for NATO nations in the latest Patriot deal, NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) has provided assistance to Spain in the ordering of Kongsberg Naval Strike Missiles and Germany for the purchase of a NH90 Full Mission Simulator.

