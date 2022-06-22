US approves AGM-88E2 missile sale to Australia

The US State Department has approved the sale of Northrop Grumman AGM-88E2 AARGM E2 missiles to Australia in a package worth $94 million.

In a 21 June notice, the full breakdown of the sale was published, mainly covering 15 AGM-88E2 Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile (AARGM) guidance sections; up to 15 AARGM control sections; up to 15 High Speed Anti Radiation Missiles (HARM) rocket motors; up to 15 HARM warheads and up to 15 HARM control sections.

The missiles are expected to be integrated on EA-18G Growler fighter jets.

'The proposed sale will improve Australia’s capability to meet current and future threats by suppressing and destroying land- or sea-based radar emitters associated with enemy air defences,' added the State Department.

'Destruction or suppression of enemy radar denies the adversary the use of air defence systems, thereby improving the survivability of its tactical aircraft.'