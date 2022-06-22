US approves AGM-88E2 missile sale to Australia
The US State Department has approved the sale of Northrop Grumman AGM-88E2 AARGM E2 missiles to Australia in a package worth $94 million.
In a 21 June notice, the full breakdown of the sale was published, mainly covering 15 AGM-88E2 Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile (AARGM) guidance sections; up to 15 AARGM control sections; up to 15 High Speed Anti Radiation Missiles (HARM) rocket motors; up to 15 HARM warheads and up to 15 HARM control sections.
The missiles are expected to be integrated on EA-18G Growler fighter jets.
'The proposed sale will improve Australia’s capability to meet current and future threats by suppressing and destroying land- or sea-based radar emitters associated with enemy air defences,' added the State Department.
'Destruction or suppression of enemy radar denies the adversary the use of air defence systems, thereby improving the survivability of its tactical aircraft.'
More from Defence Notes
-
Leonardo DRS and RADA join forces to take on force protection challenges
Leonardo DRS and RADA Electronic Industries have entered into an agreement to create a new combined company to deliver force protection solutions.
-
Technical trouble forces UK to delay SPEAR 3 first firing
Technical issues are preventing the UK from meeting its original timeline to test-fire the MBDA SPEAR 3 weapon set for entry into service on F-35B fighter jets.
-
Eurosatory 2022: Eurenco seals three deals
Eurenco revealed at Eurosatory that it is to provide 155mm modular charges, components for antitank weapons and combustible items for 120mm tank ammunition.
-
Why is China allowed to freely threaten war? (Opinion)
China used the opportunity afforded by Shangri-La Dialogue 2022 to advocate war and browbeat Taiwan.
-
Eurosatory 2022: Avon Protection eyes data integration into CBRN equipment
Users of CBRN protective equipment are increasingly looking to integrate and display mission-critical data.