Ukraine invasion should prompt geostrategic rethink by outgunned and outnumbered UK (Opinion)

Ukrainian servicemen near an armoured fighting vehicle during an exercise in a Joint Forces Operation controlled area in the Donetsk region, Eastern Ukraine. (Photo: TASS)

The need for the UK to respond to the Russian invasion of Ukraine risks making the ‘Global Britain’ defence strategy appear a case study in hubris.

Global concern is growing over the war launched by Russia on Ukraine. Concerted efforts by the Russian military to expand its troop presence in the border region, ostensibly for exercise purposes, initially resulted in some 120,000 Russian ground troops being deployed near Ukraine’s borders, followed by a full-scale invasion on 24 February.

Factoring in a significant increase in Russian naval deployments, including amphibious ships in the Black Sea, and a bigger airpower presence, nearly 190,000 Russian personnel were assembled by the time the invasion began.

The result is one of the tensest security situations in recent European history, with the potential for a significant and very violent conflict should Russia’s invasion gamble backfire and result in a stalemate. The stage is set for a major crisis in international relations, and a potentially extremely serious standoff between Russia and NATO.

The UK has played a prominent role in this crisis, with domestically embattled Prime Minister Boris Johnson building strong diplomatic support for Ukraine. It is perhaps a curious irony that at a time when his hold on power has never looked more under threat, the Prime Minister is also at his most successful and influential abroad.

London’s response has been built around a combination of diplomatic leadership and engagement, and a more physical military response. Diplomatically, this is the first time that the UK has tried to play a leading role in a security crisis since its withdrawal from the EU. It represents an interesting test for Whitehall policymakers as they attempt to deliver unified leadership and resolve while being cut off from decisions made in Brussels.

Instead, UK diplomatic efforts appear to be built on bilateral efforts, using shuttle diplomacy, talks and membership of alliances like NATO to try to build and sustain a united front against Russian efforts.

One tangible outcome from this has been the reinvigoration of the UK-US alliance, with seemingly much closer diplomatic coordination and engagement than has been seen for some time between President Joe Biden and Johnson. This perhaps illustrates well that the UK-US relationship may be strained or distant at times, but is quickly able to renew and refresh itself in the hour of crisis.

Ukrainian soldiers on parade. (Photo: Ukrinform)

More widely, the UK's response to this crisis has been exemplified by a willingness to deploy additional troops and resources into Eastern Europe in order to provide visible security to existing NATO members.

This increased use of ground troops, air power and ships marks a very significant ramping up of UK presence in Europe but it also poses some longer-term challenges for policymakers.

It is a curious irony that having spent the best part of ten years drawing down its presence in mainland Europe as a key outcome of the 2010 SDSR, the British Army now finds itself more committed than ever to operate on the continent.

The rise in troops deployed across Eastern Europe indicates that for some years to come, there is likely to be a significant role for UK ground forces to play in deterring Russian aggressive opportunism.

From an operational and planning perspective, this poses a challenge for policymakers. There is little doubt that following years of poor investment choices, indecision and delay, the British Army is increasingly obsolescent and outgunned, particularly compared to the Russian Army.

The failure to deliver a range of programmes on time, including Ajax and Boxer, as well as delays to update the Challenger MBT and replace artillery, means that the UK forces now deployed to deter Russia in Eastern Europe are less capable than their peers or rivals.

For the MoD this will require an urgent reassessment of equipment planning priorities, to determine whether there is a need to uplift or provide additional funding to increase and modernise the Army to better defend against the threats identified from Russia, and ensure troops are better equipped.

It is unlikely that the MoD would be able to secure an uplift in funding from the Treasury (on top of the boost announced in November 2020) to support an urgent expansion in Army equipment replacement. This means that Defence will need to consider what compensating reductions may be necessary to fund this work.

This will pose a significant headache for MoD planners, who will need to strike a balance between an increasingly urgent imperative to modernise land forces, and wider and long-planned investment elsewhere.

There is therefore the potential for disruption to strategic plans, and a significant impact on the structure and capability of the UK armed forces for some years to come.

At the same time, policymakers in London find themselves facing a wider and complex debate about where to prioritise UK defence resources.

The decision to augment troops and aircraft on the European mainland points to a renewed importance of NATO at the heart of UK defence planning. But how does this sit with a wider commitment by the UK to focus more resources and interest on the Indo-Pacific region as part of its post-Brexit‘ pivot’? By deploying large amounts of combat power into Europe, the UK is increasingly fixing itself back into its traditional role of being a leading European NATO power.

It is likely that for the next few months, if not longer, the bulk of deployable British contingent military capability will be deployed in some form or another in Europe, reducing the capacity to focus further afield. By returning to the continent in large numbers, the UK faces a diminishing ability to take an active role in far-flung parts of the globe.

The balance to be struck will be between providing sufficient troops, with a resilient supply chain and support infrastructure to mount a credible deterrent presence, while also meeting wider policy goals. For ministers, the choice will boil down to where they feel the UK’s natural security interests lie – is it taking a leading role in NATO, and helping support local allies, or looking further afield?

Aftermath of a Russian airstrike in Odessa oblast on 24 February. (Photo: Ukrinform)

A bigger challenge is trying to work out an endpoint for the Russian aggression against Ukraine —what does a satisfactory outcome look like for all involved?

Russia has now demonstrated its ability to step up and mobilise its armed forces and deploy them quickly on a regular basis – since 2014, the Russian Army has been used to deploy and pose a threat to Ukrainian borders on more than one occasion.

The 24 February invasion marks an intensification but does it also represent a change to Moscow’s playbook that will be replicated in other circumstances on other nations bordering Russia?

Having seen the response from the West in terms of leaders beating a path to Moscow to meet with the Russian regime and engage with President Vladimir Putin, the dictator may calculate that the best outcome is one where posing a regular threat to Ukrainian or other nations' borders works as a means of maintaining his position on the world stage as an influential leader.

NATO must grapple with the question of whether Russia is content to stop at invading Ukraine, or if it using this as a message to deliver wider diplomatic outcomes that are amenable to Moscow more widely – for example trying to shape behaviour in the Baltic states.

There is a risk of significant miscalculation that the invasion of Ukraine will further turn the Baltic republics away from Putin, who appears determined to regain control of historically Russian/Soviet territories whether or not their inhabitants wish to return to the “loving” embrace of Moscow.

NATO, in turn, has to work out how best to communicate its red lines and ensure there is a clear understanding in Moscow about how firmly it will stand up to them. The danger is that Putin has simply stopped listening; if he does not understand, or think NATO is no longer credible, then strategic miscalculation may occur with horrific consequences.

The Ukrainian crisis is a chance for the UK government to show its position as a post-Brexit leader, making use of the diplomatic and military tools at its disposal to show that, despite predictions to the contrary, it remains a leading security power.

At the same time, there is a range of difficult but unavoidable choices that help highlight the reduced military strength of the UK compared to previous years.

An increasingly obsolete and under-gunned British Army plus a significant volume of deployable forces will be fixed in Europe for the foreseeable future, whether this results in conflict or not. There is likely to be a diminished ability to further the links and opportunities created by Operation Fortis and other deployments east of Suez.

For a government elected on the premise of delivering Brexit and a ‘global Britain’, there is a curious irony that having taken a range of broad, ambitious steps to establish a wider presence in the Indo-Pacific region, and having burned significant bridges with European allies in the process, the UK now finds itself in a position where it may have to once again take on a leading European defence role within NATO.