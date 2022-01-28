Interesting times beckon in unstable 2022 (Opinion)

Less than a full month into the new year, hopes for a positive 2022 has given way to the rapidly increasing potential of conflict in Eastern Europe and further afield.

For its part, the UK faces a combination of diplomatic challenges and difficult strategic problems. Policymakers are likely to have to make difficult decisions on where to prioritise resources and efforts, and where to compromise due in part to its lack of presence.

The most pressing challenge is the rapidly declining security situation in Eastern Europe. The Russian military build-up on the borders of Ukraine looks to be part of