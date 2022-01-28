Interesting times beckon in unstable 2022 (Opinion)

Annual UK defence equipment spending jumps by more than £1 billion, deliveries nearly double
The latest annual figures from MoD Defence Equipment & Support describe a significant increase in UK defence equipment spending.
Less than a full month into the new year, hopes for a positive 2022 has given way to the rapidly increasing potential of conflict in Eastern Europe and further afield.
For its part, the UK faces a combination of diplomatic challenges and difficult strategic problems. Policymakers are likely to have to make difficult decisions on where to prioritise resources and efforts, and where to compromise due in part to its lack of presence.
The most pressing challenge is the rapidly declining security situation in Eastern Europe. The Russian military build-up on the borders of Ukraine looks to be part of
Already have an account? Log in
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
The latest annual figures from MoD Defence Equipment & Support describe a significant increase in UK defence equipment spending.
Boeing logged contract wins in Q4 2021 but it incurred a $402 million pre-tax charge related to the KC-46A Pegasus programme.
A newly designed C295 testbed has made its maiden flight.
Lockheed Martin has responded to the news that the US FTC is suing to block its acquisition of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings.
The US armed forces have been funded under a Continuing Resolution that will expire on 18 February —and service chiefs fear that a failure to approve a spending plan for the current fiscal year will adversely affect their ability to progress with modernisation efforts.
Kiev has received a range of weapons, from next-generation light anti-tank weapons (NLAW) to Javelin and Stinger missiles.