Thales: deployment speed to determine winners in ‘production versus production’ era
Executives at Thales UK’s technology summit in London argued that deployment speed, rather than invention, would decide the next decade of defence advantage, as the group pushed to position itself as an integrator of a software-defined, multi-domain force.
Phil Siveter, CEO of Thales UK, opened proceedings by arguing that the strategic advantages of the next decade would belong to those who could “adapt and deliver the fastest, not those with the biggest budgets or the most exquisite technology”. Mike Sewart, CTO of Thales UK, set out the group’s UK technology strategy, before Patrice Caine, Thales Group chair and CEO, delivered
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