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Thales: deployment speed to determine winners in ‘production versus production’ era

16th September 2026 - 09:32 GMT | by Harry McNeil in London, UK

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Phil Siveter, chief executive of Thales UK (pictured right), addresses delegates at the company’s technology summit in London. Mike Sewart, chief technology officer of Thales UK, is pictured on the left. (Photo: Thales UK)

At its technology summit in London, attended by Shephard, Thales UK examined the importance of speed to delivery, the growing focus on cross-domain capabilities and how procurement reform could be crucial for future battlefield advantage.

Executives at Thales UK’s technology summit in London argued that deployment speed, rather than invention, would decide the next decade of defence advantage, as the group pushed to position itself as an integrator of a software-defined, multi-domain force.

Phil Siveter, CEO of Thales UK, opened proceedings by arguing that the strategic advantages of the next decade would belong to those who could “adapt and deliver the fastest, not those with the biggest budgets or the most exquisite technology”. Mike Sewart, CTO of Thales UK, set out the group’s UK technology strategy, before Patrice Caine, Thales Group chair and CEO, delivered

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Harry McNeil

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Harry McNeil

Harry McNeil is Shephard's Naval Reporter. Before joining, he spent almost two years as an …

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