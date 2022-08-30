Stark choices confront constrained UK (Opinion)

The NATO Summit in Madrid on 28-30 June marked the first meeting of leaders from across the alliance since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Events since then have rejuvenated NATO, taking an organisation that had been moribund and struggling to sustain its relevance in an era of ‘Indo-Pacific tilts’ and helping to put European security at the heart of national security agendas.

As a result, the Madrid summit saw several highly significant changes to policies and commitments that will help reframe how the alliance operates.

The most significant of these is the return to a Cold War-era