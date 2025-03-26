UK Chancellor commits £2 billion to make the country a “defence industrial superpower”

UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves used her Spring statement to commit £2.2 billion (US$2.8 billion) of additional funding in 2026 to “turn the UK into a defence industrial superpower”.

The move came in the wake of Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s statement on 25 February that the UK would increase its commitment to defence spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027, and 3% by 2034 at the latest.

The Chancellor said the additional defence spending commitment, which will be mostly funded by a shakeup of the country’s welfare system, was necessary because “the world has changed” since she and the Labour government