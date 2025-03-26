To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Defence Notes>
  • UK Chancellor commits £2 billion to make the country a “defence industrial superpower”

UK Chancellor commits £2 billion to make the country a “defence industrial superpower”

26th March 2025 - 16:01 GMT | by Lucy Powell, Tony Fyler in London

RSS

An artist impression of the new Dreadnought submarine class, built in Barrow. (Photo: Crown Copyright)

Rachel Reeves announced port upgrades, protected budgets for innovation and investment in novel technologies.

UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves used her Spring statement to commit £2.2 billion (US$2.8 billion) of additional funding in 2026 to “turn the UK into a defence industrial superpower”.

The move came in the wake of Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s statement on 25 February that the UK would increase its commitment to defence spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027, and 3% by 2034 at the latest.

The Chancellor said the additional defence spending commitment, which will be mostly funded by a shakeup of the country’s welfare system, was necessary because “the world has changed” since she and the Labour government

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

Read full bio
Tony Fyler

Author

Tony Fyler

Tony Fyler is the Naval Reporter at Shephard

He has experience in business and …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us