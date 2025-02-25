UK defence budget increased to 2.5% by 2027 as geopolitical landscape darkens

UK defence spending will be increased to 2.5% of the country’s GDP in 2027, Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced.

The level of defence spending will then, if Starmer has his way, be increased to 3% “within the next parliament”. That means after the next general election, which could be anything up to 4.5 years away.

Assuming no change to the party in government, that would commit the UK to spending 3% of its GDP to defence spending within the space of a decade.

Current NATO defence spending expectations are that Member States commit 2% of their GDP to defence,