Defence Notes

Turkey and Qatar tighten their military bonds

9th July 2021 - 16:58 GMT | by Tayfun Özberk in Istanbul

A C-130J from the Qatar Emiri Air Force recently took part in a multinational exercise hosted in Turkey. (Photo: QAEF)

The latest basing agreement underlines the enduring benefits of the Qatar-Turkey military relationship, despite the end of the GCC embargo.

Qatar and Turkey signed an agreement last month for the temporary deployment of Qatari military aircraft and support personnel in Turkey, as a further sign of the close military relationship between the two countries.

The stated aim of the agreement is to determine the rules and principles, responsibilities and requirements to regulate the ‘temporary deployment, stationing and use of Qatari military aircraft, personnel, and equipment stationed at locations authorised by Turkey and host nation support of Turkey for the deployment of Qatar’s aircraft, personnel and equipment’.

The five-year agreement (approved by the Turkish Parliament on 15 June) authorises Qatar ...

