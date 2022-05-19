Teledyne FLIR launches multi-spectral surveillance systems
Teledyne FLIR Defense announced the official launch of SeaFLIR 240 and TacFLIR 240 on 18 May at the SOFIC 2022 exhibition in Tampa, Florida.
The two products are the latest additions to its multi-spectral surveillance system product lines.
The SeaFLIR 240 has a lightweight stabilised turret, HD payload options and an inertial navigation capability.
Teledyne FLIR said that the system can conduct a wide range of maritime missions, including ISR, search and rescue, and special operations.
TacFLIR 240 is designed to be used on uncrewed or crewed vehicles to ‘identify and track smugglers, terrorists and other threats, day or night, over the toughest terrain,’ the company said in a statement.
New imaging products built into the new systems include multi-sensor capabilities; a high-range target detection, identification and tracking; built-in IMU image-stabiliser; advanced image processing; and high-quality Multi-Spectral Dynamic Imaging (MSX).
