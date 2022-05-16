Rafael lifts the veil on Aerospike

BrahMos missile gets into ER mode
India continues to develop its BrahMos missile, with the extended-range type recently tested.
Rafael Advanced Defense Systems used the opening day of the SOFIC 2022 exhibition in Tampa, Florida, to unveil its Aerospike air-to-surface EO/IR precision-guided missile (PGM) for close air support, counterterrorism and anti-A2AD applications.
Designed specifically for fixed-wing aircraft, the lightweight Aerospike is based on capabilities already fielded in the Spike LR2 antitank missile, such as a dual high-resolution EO/IR seeker, detect-and-track capabilities and scene-matching technology.
The new PGM offers CEP accuracy of 3ft (0.91m) or less ‘and offers an significant stand-off range of 30km, all within a contested environment, [and] independent of GPS’, Rafael announced on 16 May.
A real-time RF data link allows ‘seamless man-in-the-loop operation and advanced lethality’ from Aerospike by high-explosive antitank (HEAT) and blast fragmentation warheads, the Israeli company added.
India has set in motion yet another tender process to buy UAVs, this time quadcopters able to fly at altitude.
RUAG has announced the completion of the Swiss Cougar modernisation programme, which lasted around three years.
To speed up acquisition, Australia has selected the Austrian-designed Camcopter for a naval UAV requirement.
Replacing European-designed helicopters, Australia has turned back to the US for attack and naval rotorcraft.
Naval Group was not present at the Sydney expo after cancellation of its submarine programme, but GA-ASI put in an appearance despite its own Australian setback.