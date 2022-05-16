Rafael lifts the veil on Aerospike

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems used the opening day of the SOFIC 2022 exhibition in Tampa, Florida, to unveil its Aerospike air-to-surface EO/IR precision-guided missile (PGM) for close air support, counterterrorism and anti-A2AD applications.

Designed specifically for fixed-wing aircraft, the lightweight Aerospike is based on capabilities already fielded in the Spike LR2 antitank missile, such as a dual high-resolution EO/IR seeker, detect-and-track capabilities and scene-matching technology.

The new PGM offers CEP accuracy of 3ft (0.91m) or less ‘and offers an significant stand-off range of 30km, all within a contested environment, [and] independent of GPS’, Rafael announced on 16 May.

A real-time RF data link allows ‘seamless man-in-the-loop operation and advanced lethality’ from Aerospike by high-explosive antitank (HEAT) and blast fragmentation warheads, the Israeli company added.