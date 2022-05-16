To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Rafael lifts the veil on Aerospike

16th May 2022 - 17:45 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Aerospike (circled in red) in flight. (Photo: Rafael Advanced Defense Systems)

New air-to-surface missile for fixed-wing aircraft from Rafael is optimised for close air support, counterterrorism and anti-A2AD applications.

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems used the opening day of the SOFIC 2022 exhibition in Tampa, Florida, to unveil its Aerospike air-to-surface EO/IR precision-guided missile (PGM) for close air support, counterterrorism and anti-A2AD applications.

Designed specifically for fixed-wing aircraft, the lightweight Aerospike is based on capabilities already fielded in the Spike LR2 antitank missile, such as a dual high-resolution EO/IR seeker, detect-and-track capabilities and scene-matching technology.

The new PGM offers CEP accuracy of 3ft (0.91m) or less ‘and offers an significant stand-off range of 30km, all within a contested environment, [and] independent of GPS’, Rafael announced on 16 May.

A real-time RF data link allows ‘seamless man-in-the-loop operation and advanced lethality’ from Aerospike by high-explosive antitank (HEAT) and blast fragmentation warheads, the Israeli company added.

