Irate China goes ballistic after Pelosi visits Taiwan

China launched a massive joint military exercise to retaliate against a historical visit to Taiwan by US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi during her trip to Asia.

The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) intensified tensions, forcing the Taiwanese armed forces – which had just concluded the annual Han Kuang exercise – to recall troops at short notice.

China kicked off joint military live-fire exercises on 4 August in what might become known as the ‘Fourth Taiwan Strait Crisis’. From the time Beijing issued a statement and started mobilising troops, it took less than 72h.

The scale and range of the