To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Irate China goes ballistic after Pelosi visits Taiwan

8th August 2022 - 00:42 GMT | by Charles Au in Taipei

RSS

Taiwan’s armed forces were on high alert during China’s belligerent and highly threatening military exercise. (Photo: Taiwan MND)

Taiwan was on high alert while China militarily threatened it to the hilt. Beijing took the opportunity offered by Pelosi's visit to express its ambition to conquer the democratically governed nation.

China launched a massive joint military exercise to retaliate against a historical visit to Taiwan by US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi during her trip to Asia.

The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) intensified tensions, forcing the Taiwanese armed forces – which had just concluded the annual Han Kuang exercise – to recall troops at short notice.

China kicked off joint military live-fire exercises on 4 August in what might become known as the ‘Fourth Taiwan Strait Crisis’. From the time Beijing issued a statement and started mobilising troops, it took less than 72h.

The scale and range of the

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Charles Au

Author

Charles Au

Charles was born in Malaysia, but educated in Taiwan. He is currently based in the …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us