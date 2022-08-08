Irate China goes ballistic after Pelosi visits Taiwan
China launched a massive joint military exercise to retaliate against a historical visit to Taiwan by US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi during her trip to Asia.
The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) intensified tensions, forcing the Taiwanese armed forces – which had just concluded the annual Han Kuang exercise – to recall troops at short notice.
China kicked off joint military live-fire exercises on 4 August in what might become known as the ‘Fourth Taiwan Strait Crisis’. From the time Beijing issued a statement and started mobilising troops, it took less than 72h.
The scale and range of the
US Army and Navy target improved comms and signal processing
Expedition Technology has received three small business innovation research awards from the US Army and US Navy’s Office of Naval Research to develop AI and machine learning technologies.
Ukraine conflict prompts precision strike and artillery shift in the Baltics
The Baltic states are fine-tuning their pre-war defence procurement plans following lessons learned from the Russo-Ukrainian conflict, with a renewed focus on long-range and precision fire capabilities.
Rafael eyes US production of Ice Breaker
If Rafael can seal a production partnership in the US for Ice Breaker, Israel could use Foreign Military Financing to buy the missile rather than dipping into its own defence budget.
Rolls-Royce boosts German capacity to meet MTU engine demand
Rolls-Royce Power Systems is investing in new assembly lines and an additional 450 employees by 2031, anticipating increased demand for MTU-brand engines following shifts in European security policy.
UK government funds SME defence innovation with Defence Technology Exploitation Programme
A new UK initiative seeks to harness the defence innovation potential of SMEs.