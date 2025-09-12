To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Amazon Project Kuiper emphasises user-friendly solutions for multi-domain connectivity (Studio)

12th September 2025 - 15:12 GMT | by Studio

At DSEI 2025, Shephard's Alix Valenti spoke to Project Kuiper's Rich Pang about the importance of enabling seamless communication between allied forces such as NATO members in challenging operational environments.

Brought to you in partnership with Amazon Project Kuiper Government Solutions

The conversation covered the need to provide user devices that are as simple to set up and operate as cell phones. It highlighted the small, lightweight ground antennas that using low-Earth-orbit satellites allows, and how commercial encryption can be used to secure the satellites and all access points to the entire data network.

