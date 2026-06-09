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Ukraine war drives ‘minimum deployable capability’ doctrine in uncrewed systems development

9th June 2026 - 11:17 GMT | by Harry McNeil in London, UK

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The SM300 USV is combat proven in Ukraine. (Photo: Syos Aerospace)

Ukraine’s battlefield has rewritten the rules of uncrewed systems development. For Syos Aerospace, real-time operator feedback, lean serial production and a system-of-systems philosophy are central to its operating model.

For a growing cohort of uncrewed systems developers, the minimum deployable capability (MDC) doctrine is becoming a core approach.

Syos Aerospace is a dual-headquartered UK and New Zealand uncrewed vehicles developer. Speaking to Shephard, CEO and founder Sam Vye described MDC as the animating principle behind his company’s approach to every programme it pursues.

“We’re really focused on minimum deployable capability. What is the requirement? Provide that at mass, with a robust supply chain and at the lowest cost price point,” Vye said.

Ukraine as a living laboratory

The conflict in Ukraine has accelerated a transformation in how uncrewed

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Harry McNeil

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Harry McNeil

Harry McNeil is Shephard's Naval Reporter. Before joining, he spent almost two years as an …

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