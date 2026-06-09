Ukraine war drives ‘minimum deployable capability’ doctrine in uncrewed systems development
For a growing cohort of uncrewed systems developers, the minimum deployable capability (MDC) doctrine is becoming a core approach.
Syos Aerospace is a dual-headquartered UK and New Zealand uncrewed vehicles developer. Speaking to Shephard, CEO and founder Sam Vye described MDC as the animating principle behind his company’s approach to every programme it pursues.
“We’re really focused on minimum deployable capability. What is the requirement? Provide that at mass, with a robust supply chain and at the lowest cost price point,” Vye said.
Ukraine as a living laboratory
The conflict in Ukraine has accelerated a transformation in how uncrewed
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