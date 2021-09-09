To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Spain looks to Lanza for air surveillance modernisation

9th September 2021 - 09:29 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Lanza long-range 3D radar. (Photo: Indra)

Indra is providing its enhanced Lanza 3D radar for Spanish airspace surveillance.

Spain is modernising its air surveillance radar network under a new €120 million contract for Indra Sistemas.

The Spanish company is provided enhanced Lanza 3D ground-based radars in fixed and deployable versions to ‘meet the most demanding technical and operational requirements of the Atlantic Alliance and constitute a core element of NATO’s Integrated Air and Missile Defence System (NATINAMDS) that protects the whole of Europe’, Indra stated on 8 September.

In particular, it added, the modernised radars will guarantee compatibility and non-interference with 5G operating frequencies, ‘thus facilitating the deployment of ultra-fast mobile communications in Spain’.

In addition to the supply of the Lanza 3D, Indra will integrate the radars into the broader Spanish C2 system for airspace surveillance. 

Share to

Linkedin

More from Defence Notes

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users