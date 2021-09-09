Spain looks to Lanza for air surveillance modernisation

Lanza long-range 3D radar. (Photo: Indra)

Indra is providing its enhanced Lanza 3D radar for Spanish airspace surveillance.

Spain is modernising its air surveillance radar network under a new €120 million contract for Indra Sistemas.

The Spanish company is provided enhanced Lanza 3D ground-based radars in fixed and deployable versions to ‘meet the most demanding technical and operational requirements of the Atlantic Alliance and constitute a core element of NATO’s Integrated Air and Missile Defence System (NATINAMDS) that protects the whole of Europe’, Indra stated on 8 September.

In particular, it added, the modernised radars will guarantee compatibility and non-interference with 5G operating frequencies, ‘thus facilitating the deployment of ultra-fast mobile communications in Spain’.

In addition to the supply of the Lanza 3D, Indra will integrate the radars into the broader Spanish C2 system for airspace surveillance.