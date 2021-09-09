Spain looks to Lanza for air surveillance modernisation

DSEI 2021: UK defence industry policy risks strategic incoherence (Opinion)
The UK has a globally regarded network of defence and security companies — but industrial sovereignty is being eroded by a steady stream of bids from overseas.
Spain is modernising its air surveillance radar network under a new €120 million contract for Indra Sistemas.
The Spanish company is provided enhanced Lanza 3D ground-based radars in fixed and deployable versions to ‘meet the most demanding technical and operational requirements of the Atlantic Alliance and constitute a core element of NATO’s Integrated Air and Missile Defence System (NATINAMDS) that protects the whole of Europe’, Indra stated on 8 September.
In particular, it added, the modernised radars will guarantee compatibility and non-interference with 5G operating frequencies, ‘thus facilitating the deployment of ultra-fast mobile communications in Spain’.
In addition to the supply of the Lanza 3D, Indra will integrate the radars into the broader Spanish C2 system for airspace surveillance.
After its first debut in 2019, DSEI 2021 will bring a Space Hub to highlight the UK investment in Space Defence.
Tove is the first in a family of RF data link systems for ISR, with potential for installation on UGVs and USVs as well as UAVs.
EDA Collective and National Defence Data shows that France is the member state that invested the most in individual R&D and R&T programmes in the last few years, for a total of €14.14 billion.
The first approved project in the UK Defence Technology Exploitation Programme is underway in Northern Ireland.
Upgraded Russian imaging system is expected to deliver 3-10x magnification.