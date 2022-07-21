South Korea plans to set up a strategic command
South Korea’s Ministry of National Defense (MND) plans to set up a strategic command by 2024, its purpose being to supervise the country’s pre-emptive strike assets and strategy.
The MND informed newly elected President Yoon Suk Yeol of this intent during a meeting on 6 July.
This strategic command will fall under the Joint Chiefs of Staff and pool together all strategic weapons currently owned by the individual military services. The command would have the authority to strike enemy targets or intercept incoming missiles.
It would thus subsume existing commands such as the army’s Missile and Strategic Command (possessing various
