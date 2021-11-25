South Korea faces serious defence budget squeeze

Lockheed Martin conducts Critical Design Review for NGG Block 0
A system-level CDR marks an important step towards the first launch of a persistent satellite capability for missile warning.
South Korea’s National Defense Committee of the National Assembly met on 16 November, and it agreed to cut the 2022 Ministry of National Defense (MND) budget by KRW446.4 billion ($401.8 million).
This means the total defence budget will reach only KRW54.781 trillion ($49.3 billion). The severest cuts come to the budget’s defence capability improvement category, which lost KRW612.2 billion to reach KRW16.724 trillion. This area is managed by the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA), which purchases and develops new weapons.
The legislature still needs to pass the revised defence budget. If approved, it will mark the first year-on-year decrease in …
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
A system-level CDR marks an important step towards the first launch of a persistent satellite capability for missile warning.
Could naturally occurring muons be the answer to the problem of how to navigate accurately in the GPS-denied Arctic?
Also Dynetics obtained a contract from the Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office.
Framework agreement covers contracts worth up to €30 million in total across multiple NATO projects.
Welcome to Episode 46 of the third series of The Weekly Defence Podcast. Listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and more.
An Iron Dome battery of the US Army is currently on Guam to test its suitability for the theatre.