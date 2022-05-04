To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

South Korea approves multiple projects including IFVs and missiles

4th May 2022 - 23:40 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

South Korea will buy additional K21 infantry fighting vehicles for its army (Gordon Arthur)

New weapons and capabilities for South Korea's army, navy and air force were approved at a recent defence meeting.

Seven disparate South Korean development and acquisition programmes for the country’s military were approved during the 143rd meeting of the Defense Acquisition Program Committee on 26 April. 

Headlining the approvals were decisions to procure additional K21 infantry fighting vehicles (IFV) and develop the Korean Tactical Surface-to-Surface Missile-II (KTSSM-II).

A budget of KRW830 billion ($658 million) has been approved for more K21s to help replace the older K200A1 fleet of APCs, which numbers approximately 2,400. 

These vehicles form the backbone of the Republic of Korea Army’s (ROKA) manoeuvre corps, and the extra IFVs will help complete their reorganisation and add firepower.

The

