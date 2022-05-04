South Korea approves multiple projects including IFVs and missiles

Seven disparate South Korean development and acquisition programmes for the country’s military were approved during the 143rd meeting of the Defense Acquisition Program Committee on 26 April.

Headlining the approvals were decisions to procure additional K21 infantry fighting vehicles (IFV) and develop the Korean Tactical Surface-to-Surface Missile-II (KTSSM-II).

A budget of KRW830 billion ($658 million) has been approved for more K21s to help replace the older K200A1 fleet of APCs, which numbers approximately 2,400.

These vehicles form the backbone of the Republic of Korea Army’s (ROKA) manoeuvre corps, and the extra IFVs will help complete their reorganisation and add firepower.

