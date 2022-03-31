Russian light armour faces post-mortem after Ukraine debacle﻿

The Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its 36th day on 31 March with no sign of having achieved its strategic objectives.

This is partly due to the poor performance of lightly armoured vehicles operated by the Russian Ground Forces, Rosgvardiya (National Guard) and VDV airborne troops.

Open-source intelligence data from Oryx lists the following visually verified losses of IFVs, AFVs and APCs at the time of publication: 122 MT-LBs in various configurations, 115 BMP-2s, 61 BMD-2s, 56 BTR-82As, 51 Tigr-Ms, 44 BMP-3s, 42 BTR-80s and 32 BTR-Ds — to name but a few types.

While a substantial share of the losses could be due to effective Ukrainian use of ATGMs, poor tactics, training or maintenance, the more fundamental reasons lie in the past.

One of the most significant weaknesses haunting the Russian Ground Forces is that it operates a fleet of essentially the same armoured vehicles that the Red Army used in the 1980s during the Soviet-Afghan War.

Analysis of extensive combat experience during the Afghanistan campaign allowed Soviet engineers to identify several weak spots in the design of such ubiquitous light armoured platforms as the BMP, BTR and BMD.

The most significant issues were inadequate protection, vulnerability to mine and IED blasts, and susceptibility to destruction due to fire or the detonation of stored ammunition.

Along with poor ergonomics, these factors were why Soviet troops in Afghanistan tended to ride on top of their armoured vehicles and not inside.

The Russian defence industry developed various solutions to neutralise or partially negate the most common battlefield threats, but their piecemeal implementation went at a snail’s pace. Beyond that, changes in the nature of warfare since the 1980s and the proliferation of improved ATGMs have made many of the solutions obsolete or less efficient.

At the same time, the introduction in post-Soviet Russia of new medium and light armoured platforms, planned since the beginning of the 1990s, has stalled and is not yet completed.

As a result, Russia entered the war with only a handful of new light platforms, such as the Taifun-K and Ural MRAP family or the Tigr LMV family. Therefore, the bulk of Russian light armour still consists of Cold War-era platforms, unsurprisingly featuring the same scope of problems as were identified back in the 1980s.

Vehicle type Used in Afghanistan campaign 1979-1989 Used in Russo-Ukrainian War 2022 IFV BMP-1, BMP-2 BMP-1, BMP-2, BMP-3 APC BTR-60, BTR-70, BTR-80 BTR-60, BTR-70, BTR-80, BTR-82 IFV/APC for VDV BMD-1, BMD-2, BTR-D BMD-1, BMD-4M, BTR-D, BTR-MD/MDM Multipurpose3 MT-LB MT-LB Reconnaissance BRDM-2 BRDM-21 LMV None Rys, Tigr, Tigr-M MRAP None Taifun-K 4x4/6x6 Protected vehicles None Kamaz, Arlan, Ural-VV, Ural-Federal2

Source: Russian MoD, OSINT.

Soviet tactical doctrine continues to cast a long shadow as it heavily influenced the design of the BMP-3 and BMD-4M vehicles. Both of these post-Soviet platforms suffer from the same deficiencies as earlier models.

Surprisingly absent from photos and video footage in Ukraine are relatively cheap and straightforward factory-made survivability kits that were developed for major wheeled and tracked platforms, including BMP-2, BMP-3, BMD-4M, BTR-82A/AM.

Many of them were introduced, ordered and probably delivered in early 2022. For example, at least two state contracts to produce add-on protection kits for BMP-2 and BMP-3 IFVs were signed in 2020 with a delivery date of 15 October 2021.

These survivability enhancement kits exist in light and heavy variants. The light variant includes slat armour and add-on plates for the hull and turret, with a unit cost of RUB1.88 million (about $23,000) plus VAT at 2021 prices. The heavy variant is more than twice as expensive at RUB4.88 million plus VAT (2021 prices) and apparently includes explosive reactive armour.

Yet there is no evidence that lightly armoured vehicles equipped with survivability enhancement kits have deployed to Ukraine. Instead, Russian troops have improvised makeshift solutions to improve the survivability of their vehicles.

Official data for Soviet operations in Afghanistan from 1979 to 1989 shows a ratio of about 1:10 for irrecoverable tank and light armour losses.

While the data from Ukraine is incomplete and the claimed totals from both sides are probably inaccurate, rough estimates suggest that the ratio in the current war is significantly lower at about 1:2.5.