SM-3 Block IIA guidance unit moves towards production

Raytheon Missiles and Defense has obtained another contract modification from the Missile Defense Agency for the Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) Block IIA missile.
The value of the SM-3 Block IIA contract increases by $90.23 million to reach a cumulative total of $2.76 billion since the original award in July 2015, the DoD noted on 22 July.
The latest modification will see Raytheon complete the transition to production activities for previously awarded Guidance Electronic Unit engineering development activities.
Transition to production includes: perform test, development and systems engineering tasks; development of a software load capability; conversion of legacy test equipment to test configured hardware; and development of new common platform test equipment.
The performance period is from 22 July 2021 to 31 July 2023.
Raytheon co-developed SM-3 Block IIA with Japanese company Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.
USAF installations in Europe and Africa will gain a layered air defence capability.
A UK Defence Science Technology Laboratory project is exploring how satellite-based synthetic aperture radar can be used to spot vessels that have disabled their Automatic Identification System.
Less than favourable figures for Aeronautics were offset by a 7% increase in orders for Saab in Q2 2021, as the Swedish company eyes work on European Defence Fund projects.
The Perigon computer has been under development for three years and developer Collins Aerospace targets qualification tests in 2022.
Following a government announcement in March 2021 to develop an Australian guided weapons capability, a Request for Information has been released to kick start industrial engagement.