SM-3 Block IIA guidance unit moves towards production

Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) Block IIA, pictured in a flight test. (Photo: MDA/Ralph Scott)

Raytheon receives contract modification to complete transition work on the Guidance Electronic Unit for the SM-3 Block IIA missile.

Raytheon Missiles and Defense has obtained another contract modification from the Missile Defense Agency for the Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) Block IIA missile.

The value of the SM-3 Block IIA contract increases by $90.23 million to reach a cumulative total of $2.76 billion since the original award in July 2015, the DoD noted on 22 July.

The latest modification will see Raytheon complete the transition to production activities for previously awarded Guidance Electronic Unit engineering development activities.

Transition to production includes: perform test, development and systems engineering tasks; development of a software load capability; conversion of legacy test equipment to test configured hardware; and development of new common platform test equipment.

The performance period is from 22 July 2021 to 31 July 2023.

Raytheon co-developed SM-3 Block IIA with Japanese company Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.