MDA extends SM-3 Block IIA work until December 2022

Canada commissions Harry DeWolf to bolster its Arctic presence
The Harry DeWolf-class Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ships are designed to augment Canadian naval capabilities in the High North — but can other navies afford to follow suit?
The Missile Defense Agency (MDA) in the US has extended until the end of 2022 a contract for Raytheon to provide long-lead materiel for the Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) Block IIA missile and related support efforts.
The value of the SM-3 Block IIA contract is increased by $36.68 million to reach a cumulative total of $2.65 billion since the original award in July 2015, the DoD noted on 10 June.
Under this modification, Raytheon will upgrade, integrate, and test SM-3 Block IIA flight test round software; revise environmental qualification plans for compliance with updated qualification standards; facilitate a preliminary qualification event; support an accelerated flight test date; and initiate activities to begin the transition to production.
Raytheon co-developed SM-3 Block IIA with Japanese company Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.
In November 2020, the MDA revealed a successful interception test of an intercontinental ballistic missile target, using an SM-3 Block IIA interceptor.
USN exercises contract option with Lockheed Martin for FFG-62 combat system integration.
The South Korean navy's ability to deploy marines and helicopters has taken a major step forwards with the commissioning of a second Dokdo-class LPH.
Since ship propulsion shifted from sails to propellers, preventing seawater from getting into the hull via the stern tube has been one of the most fundamental engineering challenges of designing and operating vessels. Without reliable sealing, even the simplest marine operation can become time consuming, costly and complex. Today there are new challenges to reliability, including greater forces at play and an environmental focus on preventing fluids from escaping the hull as well as getting in. But the stern tube seal remains a basic building block of safe and secure sailing.
Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division puts AESA radar through its paces.
Manufacturer trials of the world’s longest submarine may have begun.