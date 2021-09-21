SeeByte and Raytheon team up

AN/AQS-20C Minehunting Sonar. (Photo: Raytheon Technologies)

Raytheon And SeeByte collaborate to combine AN/AQS-20C with SeeTrack v4.

SeeByte and Raytheon have announced their collaboration to integrate Raytheon’s AN/AQS-20C advanced minehunting sonar system data into SeeByte’s SeeTrack v4 multi-domain C2 system.

The AN/AQS-20C is the preferred advanced minehunting sonar of the USN.

According to the manufacturer, it is the most advanced and capable mine warfare sensor system that can be fully integrated with and operated from Littoral Combat Ships.

The An/AQS-20C’s sidescan, forward-looking and gap-filler sonars enable the sonar to detect and classify mine-like objects from the seafloor to the near-surface in a single pass.

This data can now be incorporated into SeeByte’s SeeTrack for mission analysis. The AN/AQS-20C has built-in automated target recognition and identification level contracts can now be displayed in SeeTrack in near-real-time.

SeeTrack's post-mission analysis tools provide an intuitive user interface and streamlined workflow for ease of use in operational situations and its open architecture means it can be integrated with different sonars, sensors or behaviours for specific operational needs.