SAIC contracted for US Navy network support

26th August 2022 - 16:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific's Network Integration and Engineering Facility. (Photo: USN)

Science Applications International Corp (SAIC) has been awarded a $163 million USN contract to support the shore networks for the Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific Shore Networks Branch.

SAIC will maintain Naval Enterprise Networks for all of the USN’s shore-based commands and personnel critical to the service’s day-to-day running and C2 of units deployed by operational commanders.

The new contract covers design, development, integration, modernisation, sustainment and life cycle support to shore networks, network components and network service solutions.

NIWC Pacific provides technological and engineering support key to information warfare for USN, USMC, USAF, US Army and USCG programmes.

Its systems development and support work includes research and prototype development through to support for fielded systems.

