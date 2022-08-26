SAIC contracted for US Navy network support

SAIC will maintain Naval Enterprise Networks for all of the USN’s shore-based commands and personnel critical to the service’s day-to-day running and C2 of units deployed by operational commanders.

The new contract covers design, development, integration, modernisation, sustainment and life cycle support to shore networks, network components and network service solutions.

NIWC Pacific provides technological and engineering support key to information warfare for USN, USMC, USAF, US Army and USCG programmes.

Its systems development and support work includes research and prototype development through to support for fielded systems.