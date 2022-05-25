SAIC continues tests of ‘quarterback-style’ ARV

Tests will continue of an Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle (ARV) technology demonstrator built by Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC), company representatives have told Shephard.

SAIC is carrying on with the data collection phase as the ARV undergoes trials, including open-ocean testing. The prototype has already successfully operated ‘several kilometers in the Pacific Ocean’, making the platform ideal for amphibious operations, a company executive explained during the Modern Day Marine event in Washington DC on 10-12 May.

The ARV is 7.3m long and weighs almost 16.3t, carrying a crew of three plus four scouts.

One key feature that makes SAIC’s ARV