To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

SAIC continues tests of ‘quarterback-style’ ARV

25th May 2022 - 12:00 GMT | by Wilder Alejandro Sanchez in Washington DC

RSS

SAIC built an Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle technology demonstrator. (Photo: SAIC)

SAIC is carrying on with data collection as its Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle demonstrator undergoes trials.

Tests will continue of an Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle (ARV) technology demonstrator built by Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC), company representatives have told Shephard.

SAIC is carrying on with the data collection phase as the ARV undergoes trials, including open-ocean testing. The prototype has already successfully operated ‘several kilometers in the Pacific Ocean’, making the platform ideal for amphibious operations, a company executive explained during the Modern Day Marine event in Washington DC on 10-12 May.

The ARV is 7.3m long and weighs almost 16.3t, carrying a crew of three plus four scouts.

One key feature that makes SAIC’s ARV

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us