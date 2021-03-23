Parsons assists US naval ISR operations

Seabed-to-space contract covers the latest USN ISR capabilities.

Parsons Corporation is to undertake R&D, tests and technical engineering for USN ISR and information operations under a multiple-award task order from the Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific.

The contract has a three-year base period worth $145 million and a two-year option for $105 million, Parsons announced on 22 March.

‘Our goal is to advance NIWC Pacific's mission effectiveness in the all-domain environment – from seabed-to-space,’ said Parsons SVP Chris Bush.

Parsons will help the USN develop and field ISR systems that incorporate the latest capabilities for maintaining robust communication, surveillance, and security to accommodate advances in technology and other complementary systems while countering ever-increasing threats.

This will involve technical support, including systems engineering; programme and configuration management; hardware and software development; and installation, maintenance, sustainment, and training to support naval ISR activities, ISR systems, and cybersecurity operations.

