RUAG sells Australian subsidiary to ASDAM

RUAG International has agreed to sell its Australian military and civil aerospace MRO business to ASDAM.

‘ASDAM takes over all activities of RUAG Australia including all employees at all locations in Australia,’ RUAG announced in a statement on 1 April, adding: ‘The sale is expected to be completed in the coming months.’

The acquisition by Australian company ASDAM remains subject to regulatory approval, but it aligns with efforts by the Australian federal government to develop and enhance sovereign industrial capabilities.

ASDAM is already the largest Australian supplier to the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter (JSF) programme. The company has relationships with global prime contractors such as BAE Systems, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and Pratt & Whitney.

RUAG Australia is also involved in the F-35 programme by sustaining 60% of JSF components in the Asia-Pacific region. However, parent company RUAG International has been keen to exit the defence and aerospace sector to focus on the space domain, in line with a divestment strategy defined by the Swiss Federal Council.