RUAG sells Australian subsidiary to ASDAM

Leidos picks up two NATO ballistic missile defence contracts
Two four-year agreements between NATO and Leidos cover the implementation of a testbed to validate new ballistic missile defence capabilities and support current NATO capabilities.
RUAG International has agreed to sell its Australian military and civil aerospace MRO business to ASDAM.
‘ASDAM takes over all activities of RUAG Australia including all employees at all locations in Australia,’ RUAG announced in a statement on 1 April, adding: ‘The sale is expected to be completed in the coming months.’
The acquisition by Australian company ASDAM remains subject to regulatory approval, but it aligns with efforts by the Australian federal government to develop and enhance sovereign industrial capabilities.
ASDAM is already the largest Australian supplier to the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter (JSF) programme. The company has relationships with global prime contractors such as BAE Systems, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and Pratt & Whitney.
RUAG Australia is also involved in the F-35 programme by sustaining 60% of JSF components in the Asia-Pacific region. However, parent company RUAG International has been keen to exit the defence and aerospace sector to focus on the space domain, in line with a divestment strategy defined by the Swiss Federal Council.
Two four-year agreements between NATO and Leidos cover the implementation of a testbed to validate new ballistic missile defence capabilities and support current NATO capabilities.
India has an active missile programme, working both with the Israelis and developing ballistic missiles indigenously.
Kuwait has received another batch of Eurofighter Typhoon fighter sets from Leonardo.
How is the imposition of political and economic sanctions on Russia affecting regions heavily dependent on military equipment provided by Moscow and could this serve as an opportunity for new competing countries to attempt to fill a void?
North Korea has engaged in a flurry of ICBM testing, with both successes and a failure.
The USAF's FY2023 defence budget request contains some surprises as it slows F-35 acquisition while accelerating F-15EX combat jet deliveries.