Australia receives more F-35s as Classic Hornets are withdrawn

The Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) brought home a further three F-35A fighters on 20 November, the last delivery scheduled for the year. These aircraft bring the in-country fleet to 44.

The latest arrivals come three years after the initial pair was ferried home in December 2018, with all deliveries made to RAAF Base Williamtown, where the type is operated by No. 3 and 77 Squadrons, as well as 2 Operational Conversion Unit.

No. 75 Squadron, based at Tindal, will be the next and final unit to convert to the F-35 when it accepts the first aircraft on 2 December. …