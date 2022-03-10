RUAG International withdraws from defence with Ammotec sale

USSPACECOM and USSTRATCOM outline 2023 budget priorities
DoD leaders testified at a Senate Armed Services Committee and asked for resources to fund nuclear, hypersonic and cybersecurity programmes.
As envisaged by the Swiss Federal Council in its divestment strategy, RUAG International has concluded the agreement to divest its Ammotec business to Beretta for an undisclosed sum.
The announcement of potential sale had been announced in the Swiss Parliament in Autumn 2021.
For RUAG International, this sales agreement confirms its strategy of evolving from a state-owned defence enterprise into a technology provider with a focus on space.
André Wall, CEO of RUAG International, commented on the significance of this sale: ‘We are taking the next step to withdraw from the defence-related business completely’.
RUAG Ammotec is a leading European supplier of small-calibre ammunition
The decision to withdraw from the defence sector was made during the COVID-19 pandemic amid a tough economic environment.
In October 2020, RUAG International claimed it was losing nearly CHF3 million ($3.2 million) a month.
In response, the company announced in March 2021 that it had transferred all shares in its RUAG Aerospace Services subsidiary to General Atomics Europe.
In November of the same year, RUAG announced it was in the negotiation process to sell its simulation and training business to Thales.
IAI will manufacture a long-range MPA for an unnamed Asia-Pacific customer.
While the Saudi defence sector continues its push to contribute to the national Vision 2030 economic modernisation programme, contracts awarded during WDS 2022 reveal there is still a role for international companies as well.
The UK government is facing calls to rethink its defence spending strategy in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Alarmed by increasing strategic competition and belligerent states, Australia has promised to increase the size of its military by nearly a third.
Production is scheduled to begin in June 2022 of customisable landing pad for VTOL UAVs.