RUAG International withdraws from defence with Ammotec sale

As envisaged by the Swiss Federal Council in its divestment strategy, RUAG International has concluded the agreement to divest its Ammotec business to Beretta for an undisclosed sum.

The announcement of potential sale had been announced in the Swiss Parliament in Autumn 2021.

For RUAG International, this sales agreement confirms its strategy of evolving from a state-owned defence enterprise into a technology provider with a focus on space.

André Wall, CEO of RUAG International, commented on the significance of this sale: ‘We are taking the next step to withdraw from the defence-related business completely’.

RUAG Ammotec is a leading European supplier of small-calibre ammunition

The decision to withdraw from the defence sector was made during the COVID-19 pandemic amid a tough economic environment.

In October 2020, RUAG International claimed it was losing nearly CHF3 million ($3.2 million) a month.

In response, the company announced in March 2021 that it had transferred all shares in its RUAG Aerospace Services subsidiary to General Atomics Europe.

In November of the same year, RUAG announced it was in the negotiation process to sell its simulation and training business to Thales.