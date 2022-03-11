Thales starts construction of new Lithgow weapon facility

On 21 February, Thales Australia commenced construction of a new advanced manufacturing and integration hub at its Lithgow Arms facility in New South Wales. A sod-turning ceremony marked the occasion.

The purpose-built production facility, designed to produce next-generation Australian-designed weapons, will integrate new digital technologies such as 3D printing with traditional precision manufacturing processes.

The facility will also possess automated electro-plating and other metal treatments. Additionally, there will be a live-fire test and evaluation range for weapon qualification and integration.

Thales Australia announced an investment of A$6.5 million ($4.8 million) for this project’s first phase. The facility will also house collaboration