Thales starts construction of new Lithgow weapon facility

Marker UGV receives digital twin
Russia may be seeking ways to accelerate its UGV programmes but the Ukraine conflict could slow them down.
On 21 February, Thales Australia commenced construction of a new advanced manufacturing and integration hub at its Lithgow Arms facility in New South Wales. A sod-turning ceremony marked the occasion.
The purpose-built production facility, designed to produce next-generation Australian-designed weapons, will integrate new digital technologies such as 3D printing with traditional precision manufacturing processes.
The facility will also possess automated electro-plating and other metal treatments. Additionally, there will be a live-fire test and evaluation range for weapon qualification and integration.
Thales Australia announced an investment of A$6.5 million ($4.8 million) for this project’s first phase. The facility will also house collaboration
The Italian subsidiaries of MBDA and Rheinmetall aim to develop new business opportunities in the air defence sector.
The US Army is intensifying its efforts to equip its troops with autonomous systems and enhance the deployment of manned-unmanned teaming, both on the ground and in the air.
New Saudi-made remote weapon stations and other indigenously developed equipment were on display at WDS 2022.
Pre-qualified communications-on-the-move solutions from Yahsat will be installed about Nimr vehicles.
The number of products on display from UAE’s defence technology company Edge Group demonstrates the company’s ambitions for the region.