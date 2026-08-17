AIM-260 JATM deal puts Australia’s missile-industrial ambitions in focus
The Australian Department of Defence will acquire the US-made AIM-260 Joint Advanced Tactical Missile (JATM) to arm its tactical fighters. The first of these air-to-air weapons could be in-country as early as next year, six years ahead of the widely reported 2033 delivery date, with deliveries due to begin just 12 months after the announcement was made, Shephard understands.
The Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) has ordered the hypersonic, long-range AIM-260 weapon from the US Air Force (USAF) to arm its F/A-18F Super Hornets, F-35A Lightning IIs and EA-18G Growlers in a Foreign Military Sales contract worth A$736 million
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