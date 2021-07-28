To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Defence Notes

Raytheon demonstrates eJPALS in Yuma tests

28th July 2021 - 12:15 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

A USAF C-130 lands during a training exercise at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana. (Photo: USAF.)

The expeditionary Joint Precision Approach and Landing System (eJPALS) is a land-based version of its carrier-borne JPALS capability designed to support dispersed operations and flights from austere runways.

Recent demonstrations at Yuma Marine Corps Air Station, Arizona, saw eJPALS-equipped aircraft land 11.5 miles (18.5km) away from where the system was physically located.

A consolidated version of the shipborne JPALS system, eJPALS is held in transit cases that can assist the landing of any JPALS-equipped aircraft, including the Lockheed Martin F-35.

USN RADM (ret) CJ Jaynes, JPALS executive technical advisor at Raytheon Intelligence & Space, said: 'When you think about that in terms of if you're out in the middle, fighting a war, and you're in an area that may not be safe, you can put your [eJPALS] system in one spot, and you can land your aircraft somewhere else, and be out of harm's way.

She added: 'We demonstrated that with the Marines, we actually spent three weeks in Yuma, doing all kinds of exercises with them doing straight in approaches, vertical landings, far away at 11 and a half miles, some right on the same runway.'

The eJPALS capability complements the USMC vision of a more dispersed operating footprint in the Indo-Pacific region. Jaynes told Shephard the company has also seen interest from several countries, the Netherlands, Finland and Japan, for eJPALS.

The USN has integrated the system onto its carrier-borne MQ-25 UAS. Jaynes added that the USN and USMC have decided that any future carrier aircraft will be equipped with JPALS.

A study has been completed for JPALS on the USN ...

