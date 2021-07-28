Raytheon demonstrates eJPALS in Yuma tests

UK government intervenes to acquire steel components manufacturer
Decision to nationalise Sheffield Forgemasters is a move to protect a strategically important industrial capability.
Recent demonstrations at Yuma Marine Corps Air Station, Arizona, saw eJPALS-equipped aircraft land 11.5 miles (18.5km) away from where the system was physically located.
A consolidated version of the shipborne JPALS system, eJPALS is held in transit cases that can assist the landing of any JPALS-equipped aircraft, including the Lockheed Martin F-35.
USN RADM (ret) CJ Jaynes, JPALS executive technical advisor at Raytheon Intelligence & Space, said: 'When you think about that in terms of if you're out in the middle, fighting a war, and you're in an area that may not be safe, you can put your [eJPALS] system in one spot, and you can land your aircraft somewhere else, and be out of harm's way.
She added: 'We demonstrated that with the Marines, we actually spent three weeks in Yuma, doing all kinds of exercises with them doing straight in approaches, vertical landings, far away at 11 and a half miles, some right on the same runway.'
The eJPALS capability complements the USMC vision of a more dispersed operating footprint in the Indo-Pacific region. Jaynes told Shephard the company has also seen interest from several countries, the Netherlands, Finland and Japan, for eJPALS.
The USN has integrated the system onto its carrier-borne MQ-25 UAS. Jaynes added that the USN and USMC have decided that any future carrier aircraft will be equipped with JPALS.
A study has been completed for JPALS on the USN ...
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
Decision to nationalise Sheffield Forgemasters is a move to protect a strategically important industrial capability.
Ultra Electronics board said it was ‘minded’ to recommend a multibillion-dollar buyout offer from Cobham to shareholders. The possible deal has raised concerns from some corners over the acquisition of UK defence companies by foreign firms.
Development of a domestically made microsatellite constellation would plug a gap for Polish defence and security.
Raytheon receives contract modification to complete transition work on the Guidance Electronic Unit for the SM-3 Block IIA missile.
Welcome to Episode 29 of the third series of The Weekly Defence Podcast. Listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and more. Sign up to an early email alert ...
USAF installations in Europe and Africa will gain a layered air defence capability.