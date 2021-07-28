Raytheon demonstrates eJPALS in Yuma tests

Recent demonstrations at Yuma Marine Corps Air Station, Arizona, saw eJPALS-equipped aircraft land 11.5 miles (18.5km) away from where the system was physically located.

A consolidated version of the shipborne JPALS system, eJPALS is held in transit cases that can assist the landing of any JPALS-equipped aircraft, including the Lockheed Martin F-35.

USN RADM (ret) CJ Jaynes, JPALS executive technical advisor at Raytheon Intelligence & Space, said: 'When you think about that in terms of if you're out in the middle, fighting a war, and you're in an area that may not be safe, you can put your [eJPALS] system in one spot, and you can land your aircraft somewhere else, and be out of harm's way.

She added: 'We demonstrated that with the Marines, we actually spent three weeks in Yuma, doing all kinds of exercises with them doing straight in approaches, vertical landings, far away at 11 and a half miles, some right on the same runway.'

The eJPALS capability complements the USMC vision of a more dispersed operating footprint in the Indo-Pacific region. Jaynes told Shephard the company has also seen interest from several countries, the Netherlands, Finland and Japan, for eJPALS.

The USN has integrated the system onto its carrier-borne MQ-25 UAS. Jaynes added that the USN and USMC have decided that any future carrier aircraft will be equipped with JPALS.

A study has been completed for JPALS on the USN ...