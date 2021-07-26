Japan, South Korea, France in talks for JPALS

Indian Navy affirms shopping list for AUVs
India does not have a large number of AUVs in service, but it now has a road map to change that situation.
Raytheon has provided cost data to Japan during talks for the potential supply of its Joint Precision Approach and Landing System (JPALS) software-based, high-integrity differential GPS navigation and precision approach landing system.
Japan is currently converting its helicopter destroyer, JS Izumo, into a light carrier capable of operating the Lockheed Martin F-35B.
JPALS is already being installed on USN aircraft carriers and amphibious assault ships, and the system has successfully been operated on the UK RN carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth and the Italian Navy carrier ITS Cavour.
USMC jets are currently flying with JPALS on the maiden operational deployment for Queen ...
The Royal Australian Navy has extended its Camcopter S-100 contract by three years.
Local SME to conduct dockyard services for Latvian Naval Forces vessels.
A new OPV design is one item for sale as Japan pushes hard to increase defence equipment exports. (ATLA)
MKEK claims a rapid R&D phase for an indigenous naval gun amid a wider push in Turkey to shrug off reliance on imports.
The USN wants to combine the best capabilities of its Seawolf, Virginia, and Columbia-class submarines as it looks to move ahead with its next-generation SSN(X) attack submarine.