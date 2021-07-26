To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Naval Warfare

Japan, South Korea, France in talks for JPALS

26th July 2021 - 14:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

A US F-35B performs a vertical landing aboard the Italian aircraft carrier ITS Cavour. (Photo: USN/ Dane Wiedmann.)

Raytheon's Joint Precision Approach and Landing System that helps aircraft safely land on carriers in conditions up to sea state five has seen several nations' interest as they look to develop their own aircraft carrier programmes.

Raytheon has provided cost data to Japan during talks for the potential supply of its Joint Precision Approach and Landing System (JPALS) software-based, high-integrity differential GPS navigation and precision approach landing system.

Japan is currently converting its helicopter destroyer, JS Izumo, into a light carrier capable of operating the Lockheed Martin F-35B.

JPALS is already being installed on USN aircraft carriers and amphibious assault ships, and the system has successfully been operated on the UK RN carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth and the Italian Navy carrier ITS Cavour.

USMC jets are currently flying with JPALS on the maiden operational deployment for Queen ...

