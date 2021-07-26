Japan, South Korea, France in talks for JPALS

Raytheon has provided cost data to Japan during talks for the potential supply of its Joint Precision Approach and Landing System (JPALS) software-based, high-integrity differential GPS navigation and precision approach landing system.

Japan is currently converting its helicopter destroyer, JS Izumo, into a light carrier capable of operating the Lockheed Martin F-35B.

JPALS is already being installed on USN aircraft carriers and amphibious assault ships, and the system has successfully been operated on the UK RN carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth and the Italian Navy carrier ITS Cavour.

USMC jets are currently flying with JPALS on the maiden operational deployment for Queen ...