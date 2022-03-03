Putin’s war in Ukraine has far-reaching implications for Asian militaries

India buys a lot of equipment from Russia, including the T-90S main battle tank. (Gordon Arthur)

There is potential for future Asian imports of Russian equipment to be hammered hard, and for increasing difficulties in maintaining current equipment, after Putin's ill-advised invasion of Ukraine.

President Vladimir Putin’s war of conquest in Ukraine will have ripple effects in Asia, where many countries rely on Russian-built military equipment or maintain strong geopolitical links with Moscow.

The respective stances of Asian countries were clearly seen in the UN General Assembly’s draft vote to condemn Russia for the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. From Asia, only North Korea voted against the motion.

However, the following Asian countries were among 35 that abstained from condemning Russia, a position indicating sympathy for Moscow: Bangladesh, China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Mongolia, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan and Vietnam.

Grant Newsham, a senior research fellow at the Japan Forum for Strategic Studies, told Shephard: ‘I’d say it has more to do with ASEAN nations’ customary reluctance, and discomfort, with taking sides in broader geopolitical disputes involving the big powers. Most ASEAN countries have been willing to deal with a range of equipment providers, e.g. US, China, Russia, South Korea, Israel, France, India, Germany.’

Newsham continued: ‘If you deal with all sides, nobody will get mad at you – in theory at least – and you don’t become overly dependent on a single supplier who can cut you off. And sometimes, one country will provide hardware that another won’t provide. For example, the Americans refused to sell submarines to Thailand, so the Thais just arranged to buy them from China.

‘Nobody in ASEAN is all that worried about the Americans punishing them if they “abstain” from criticising the Russians in the Ukraine. The [Americans] might complain a bit, but they seldom do much more.’

There are rumours that Russian ambassadors in some Southeast Asian countries are using, as leverage, threats to the continued supply of military equipment and spares support in order to prevent them from offering any overt support for Ukraine.

As Euan Graham, a senior fellow supporting the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue, tweeted: ‘It would not be surprising if this is a general instruction from Moscow. Operators of Russian military kit should be aware that political strings DO come attached from Russia, which is using every lever at its disposal to pressure Ukraine. Caveat emptor.’

Newsham was not so sure. ‘The Russians might be a little too busy to issue such threats, but I suppose it’s possible.’

Support for Ukrainian-supplied equipment will be even more hard hit, like these Thai army Oplot-M tanks. (Sompong Nondhasa)

Quite apart from such diplomatic pressure, several countries will need to decide whether they want to continue doing business with Russia.

Washington DC is certain to be far stricter on imposing sanctions using its Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) regulations. To date, it has been inconsistent on which countries it targeted.

Furthermore, crippling sanctions should seriously disrupt and strangle the ability of Russia’s arms industry to supply advanced weaponry to its own armed forces, let alone pursue sales overseas. Banking and financial strictures will also make the payment process difficult.

When asked about the spares and support issue, Newsham told Shephard this would eventually lead to some challenges once spares on hand are used up.

‘This can be remedied to a degree (but not forever) by obtaining hardware from other countries that use Russian equipment or from other sources – so it may take a while for problems to manifest themselves. Sort of like the challenge one faces keeping an old car running. It takes some effort and ingenuity to find necessary parts; it can be done, but you may have to keep the car in the garage and only bring it out now and then.’

Vietnam is another Southeast Asian country heavily dependent on Russia for military equipment. (Gordon Arthur)

He further noted: ‘There’s also Russian technical assistance that is needed to keep some Russian hardware operational. If this isn’t available, difficulties will be unavoidable … Don’t forget that sophisticated missiles and ammunition are also needed – and sanctions tend to put pressure from this angle as well. So while you might be able to keep aircraft flying and submarines going out to sea, you may not be able to arm them properly.’

Newsham concluded, ‘A lot will depend on how deep, strict and lengthy the sanctions against Russia are.’

Few Asian countries are more dependent on Russia for military equipment than India. This has been reflected in India’s abstentions in UN Security Council and General Assembly votes to censure Putin.

More than 60% of India’s military equipment is of Soviet/Russian origin, so obviously, a lot of servicing, maintenance and upgrades depend upon Russian companies.

Assorted Russian materiel awaiting delivery to India includes four of five S-400 Triumf air defence systems, four Project 11356M frigates, leasing of one more Project 971 Akula-class nuclear-powered submarine and 601,427 AK-203 assault rifles (of which 20,000 were to be directly imported).

Additionally, India had concluded assorted tenders with Russia for Igla-S man-portable air defence missiles, ammunition and ordnance for the Indian Army. India was also in advanced discussions to procure 464 T-90MS tanks and 12 Su-30MKI fighters.

The Philippine military has ordered BrahMos anti-ship missiles, but this deal could now be in jeopardy. (Gordon Arthur)

Furthermore, sanctions could conceivably jeopardise India’s recent $375 million export sale of three batteries of BrahMos cruise missiles to the Philippines. Russia provides the ramjet engine and seekers for the BrahMos.

Brig Rahul Bhonsle (retired) of the Delhi-based Security Risks consultancy group, said: ‘Sanctions on Moscow have the potential to dent India’s overall military capability in the short and medium term.’

He added that India will somehow have to ensure a steady supply of not only alternative equipment, but also spares and ancillaries for the bulk of Russian equipment already in service.

This exposes glaring vulnerabilities for the Indian military, even as the country has been locked in a military face-off with China in the Himalayan Ladakh region since May 2020.

India has dealings with Ukraine too. The latter was upgrading 60-odd An-32 transport aircraft, supplying R-27 air-to-air missiles for Su-30MKI fighters, and providing engines for the four aforementioned navy frigates. Other items that Delhi obtains from Ukraine are spares for BMP-2 IFVs, Grad and Smerch multiple rocket launchers, and Mi-17V-5 helicopters.

With Ukraine being hammered by artillery, rockets and missiles, the country’s defence factories are surely out of commission.

Other Asian countries that rely on Ukrainian equipment are Myanmar and Thailand. The latter, for example, has a fleet of 49 Oplot-M tanks and 217 BTR-3E1 8x8 APCs. Spares and support will be unobtainable for some time, depending on the outcome of the war.

Vietnam is another country that has traditionally relied on Russia. It operates six Kilo-class submarines, four Gepard 3.9-class frigates, 11 Su-27 and 35 Su-30 fighters, for instance.

The Yak-130 light fighter/advanced trainer has been another popular platform in Asia of recent times, with customers including Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam.

China is a stalwart supporter of Russia. On 5 February, Putin met Chairman Xi Jinping during the Winter Olympics, the strongmen’s first face-to-face meeting in more than two years.

On that occasion, the two countries released an unprecedented joint statement where China expressed ‘sympathy’ and ‘support’ for Russian demands for ‘binding security guarantees in Europe’. There is even conjecture that Putin delayed his invasion of Ukraine till after the Beijing Winter Olympics out of respect for Xi.

Indonesia is another country with significant amounts of Russian equipment in service, such as this Su-27 fighter. (Gordon Arthur)

Patricia M. Kim, a Fellow at the Center for East Asia Policy Studies of the Brookings Institution, commented: ‘Beijing has made a grave strategic miscalculation in aligning closely with Moscow at a time when states around the world are unequivocally condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine.’

As Newsham noted, many ASEAN countries are attempting to sit on the fence. The Philippines is one example, with Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana saying on 25 February, ‘We are going to be neutral for now.’

Manila has signed a contract for the BrahMos anti-ship missile, and it was seeking to buy 16 Mi-171 helicopters directly from Moscow too.

Elsewhere, Indonesia had already given up trying to buy Su-35S fighters from Russia, instead opting for French Rafale fighters. However, its 2019 purchase of 22 BMP-3F IFVs and 21 BT-3F amphibious APCs could well be impacted. Production of the BT-3F is yet to begin.

China has a robust defence industry, but it sources items from both Russia and Ukraine. From the former it has bought jet engines, Su-35 fighters, and S-300 and S-400 air defence systems. In 2019 it ordered 18 Mi-171Sh helicopters from Russia, with the first examples delivered in April 2021.

Newsham pointed out another factor to consider: ‘While nobody will talk about it much, procuring big-ticket items can be lucrative for senior officers in some ASEAN militaries and government bureaucracies and political worlds. The Russians are sort of viewed as a “profit centre” for some people looking for extra cash and enjoyable foreign travel. Think Indonesia, for example.'

All this illustrates that politics and morals constitute an important part of international arms trade. Authoritarian countries do not really care where their weapons come from, whereas nations with democratically elected governments may need to be more circumspect in what they buy in future. This may well be the case with sourcing from Russia now.

It also raises the issue of arms dependency. Many Asian nations that have traditionally relied on Russia may wish to diversify their sources of weapons so as to reduce exposure to ongoing risk.