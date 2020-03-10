US sees huge spike in Middle East arms exports

Booming arms export trade between the US defence industry and the Middle East has risen by 79% over the course of the last five years, according to new data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

The US tops the full global list of arms exporters, leading Russia, France, Germany and China, who collectively represented 76% of exporters between 2015-2019, based on SIPRI data.

During that period, over half of US arms exports were accounted for by business with the Middle East — and 25% of that belonged to Saudi Arabia.

The kingdom has a host of deals