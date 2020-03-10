US sees huge spike in Middle East arms exports
Booming arms export trade between the US defence industry and the Middle East has risen by 79% over the course of the last five years, according to new data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).
The US tops the full global list of arms exporters, leading Russia, France, Germany and China, who collectively represented 76% of exporters between 2015-2019, based on SIPRI data.
During that period, over half of US arms exports were accounted for by business with the Middle East — and 25% of that belonged to Saudi Arabia.
The kingdom has a host of deals
-
UK Parliament told that Europe needs to do more within NATO and undertake reforms
Speaking before a committee on European affairs, the speakers addressed recent developments following an eventful few days. During this period, the UK pushed for increased support for Ukraine, while the EU eased budget constraints to allow for greater defence spending. Meanwhile, across the Atlantic, US President Donald Trump introduced tariffs that could impact the defence industry.
-
What does the US decision to pause Ukraine support mean for the war and the stock markets?
NATO and other Western countries had been singing from the same song sheet since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia three years ago but the alliance has been weakened as the new US administration under President Donald Trump pauses military aid to Ukraine.
-
Ireland begins work on buying fighter jets and doubling the naval fleet
Since the release of Ireland’s Commission on the Defence Forces (CoDF) report two years ago there have been whisperings about the potential of Ireland buying fighter jets, one of the most ambitious recommendations. The prospect has now inched closer.
-
UK defence budget increased to 2.5% by 2027 as geopolitical landscape darkens
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer raises defence spending, while both NATO and President Trump demand significant further increases.
-
Ukraine leads the way on battlefield use of directed energy weapons
Increased drone use in Ukraine and in Middle Eastern conflicts has created a strong impetus to develop laser and radio-frequency firepower as exploration of direct-energy technology intensifies.
-
Saudi Arabia eyes large procurement spend as it boosts 2025 defence budget to $78 billion
The new figure is an increase from US$75.8 billion in 2024 and showcases the country’s focus on its Saudi Vision 2030 to achieve a diversified and sustainable economy, reducing the Kingdom’s dependency on oil.