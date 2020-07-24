Lockheed Martin homes in on Europe for F-35 growth

In attempting to reach a F-35 Lightning II programme of record amounting to 3,500 aircraft, Lockheed Martin remains firmly focused on maximising business opportunities in Europe.

New orders could arrive from Finland, Switzerland, Greece and the Czech Republic but these depend on competitions and discussions favouring the fifth-generation stealth jet.

‘Now that we have successfully reduced the price per unit of the aircraft and we’re working similarly on [reducing] sustainment costs, they are going to equal or be less than costs of legacy jets, so when you think about the value of the F-35 it is simply unmatched,’ Erin Moseley,