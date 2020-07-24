Open menu Search

Lockheed Martin homes in on Europe for F-35 growth

24th July 2020 - 16:15 GMT | by Tim Martin in London

RSS

In attempting to reach a F-35 Lightning II programme of record amounting to 3,500 aircraft, Lockheed Martin remains firmly focused on maximising business opportunities in Europe.

New orders could arrive from Finland, Switzerland, Greece and the Czech Republic but these depend on competitions and discussions favouring the fifth-generation stealth jet.

‘Now that we have successfully reduced the price per unit of the aircraft and we’re working similarly on [reducing] sustainment costs, they are going to equal or be less than costs of legacy jets, so when you think about the value of the F-35 it is simply unmatched,’ Erin Moseley,

Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®

A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.

LEARN MORE
Tim Martin

Author

Tim Martin

Tim Martin is Air Editor for Shephard Media, based in Belfast. 

Tim has experience writing …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Future of Air Warfare Special Report

News & Analysis
Market Intelligence
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us