Digital Battlespace
TCG-HUNTR bridges data links in German Air Force exercise
The fourth annual Timber Express tactical data link (TDL) exercise, held last month by the German Air Force, included a successful demonstration of the TCG-HUNTR hub and network translator gateway from Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions.
TCG-HUNTR software ‘improves and simplifies' the task of moving data between similar and dissimilar TDLs, Lynn Bamford, president of Curtiss-Wright Defense and Power, said in a 28 July statement.
The TCG-HUNTR gateway was successfully used to tie together all participants in Timber Express 2020 into a common C2 and operating environment.
In line with the high-level objectives of the 16-day exercise, Curtiss-Wright demonstrated TCG-HUNTR functionality with Link 16 network hosting; variable message formatting; the Internet Protocol-based Joint Range Extension Applications Protocol C; Cooperative ESM Operations; and manned/unmanned teaming (MUM-T).
For the first time, Link 16-enabled fighter aircraft were used to command Airbus MUM-T remote carrier UAVs to 'attack' a designated target.
‘Nowadays, being networked decides who wins or loses in a modern conflict,’ said Lt Col Volker Schaaf of German Air Force Headquarters. ‘That’s why it is very important in this exercise to connect the different data link systems. In order to cope with this, we rely on user-friendly systems, HUNTR was a valuable contributor.’
As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to our Defence Insight and Premium News subscribers, our curated defence news content provides the latest industry updates, contract awards and programme milestones.
More from Future of Air Warfare Special Report
-
First batch of Rafales reaches India
Amidst a tense standoff along the border with China, the first five Rafale fighters of the Indian Air Force (IAF) touched down at Air Force Station Ambala ...
-
Space Force sticks with Rocket Lab despite curse of unlucky 13
Space payloads usually cost tens or hundreds of millions of dollars and their loss can be a huge setback for their operators. Launcher reliability is ...
-
Indra confirms equal status with Airbus and Dassault on NGWS/FCAS
Indra has confirmed that it is participating in the New Generation Weapon System/Future Combat Air System (NGWS/FCAS) Joint Concept Study as the national co-ordinator for ...
-
Japan shows interest in hypersonic tracking
Discussions are under way between the US and Japan on the latter joining the Hypersonic and Ballistic Tracking Space Sensor (HBTSS). Japanese media on 25 ...
-
Airbus VSR700 prototype completes first autonomous free flight
The prototype of the VSR700 UAS has carried out its first free flight, manufacturer Airbus Helicopters announced on 28 July. The geofenced VSR700 performed a ten-minute ...
-
KF-X prototype assembly continues apace
The top, middle and bottom parts of the fuselage of the first KF-X prototype, a new South Korean 4.5-generation twin-engine fighter, are being assembled by ...