OSI and Royal Canadian Navy team up to test collision avoidance system
OSI Maritime Systems (OSI) is to partner with Innovation, Science & Economic Development Canada (ISED) for the testing of the manufacturer's integrated Collision Avoidance Decision Aid (CADA).
In a 14 June statement, OSI confirmed a contract had been signed with testing to take place at the Royal Canadian Navy's Naval Training Development Centre (Pacific).
OSI described CADA as an 'innovative collision avoidance technology designed to assist command and bridge teams in navigating a ship's route, assess surrounding traffic for risk of collision and provide advice on avoidance.' The system is also designed to support decision-making, 'not automation of the action process.'
CADA has been integrated with AI 'to determine the risk of collision, prioritize actions and present these to the user in an easily understood format,' OSI explained. 'AI examines every contact movement, characteristic, and proximity with reference to the International Regulations for the Prevention of Collision at Sea (COLREGS).'
Once trials have ended, CADA will be integrated into OSI’s Warship Electronic Chart Display and Information Systems WECDIS product ECPINS (Electronic Chart Precise Integrated Navigation System).
