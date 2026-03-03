New Zealand buys tri-service uncrewed kit from Syos Aerospace
The New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) is stepping up its uncrewed capabilities as it seeks to leverage technology and field cost-effective platforms. This approach was evinced in a contract with Syos Aerospace announced on 26 February.
The contract, whose value was not revealed, covers uncrewed platforms for the air, sea and land domains. Specifically, Syos Aerospace will supply SG400 uncrewed ground vehicles, SM300 uncrewed surface vessels (USVs), SA2 reconnaissance uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs), and SA7 UAVs that can carry an explosive payload.
The NZDF said the platforms will conduct a range of scenarios such as transporting supplies, maritime patrolling and
