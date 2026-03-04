To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Defence Notes>
  • Is the US magazine of air defence interceptors deep enough to sustain a long campaign against Iran?

Is the US magazine of air defence interceptors deep enough to sustain a long campaign against Iran?

4th March 2026 - 09:37 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

RSS

An SM-3 Block 1B interceptor is launched from the USS Lake Erie. (Photo: US Navy)

The Pentagon spent a considerable number of THAAD and SM-3 rounds to attack Iran in 2025 and has not fully replenished its reserves.

In recent announcements, US authorities, including President Donald Trump, have claimed that the Operation Epic Fury against Iran could last for weeks. As Tehran responds to the offensive with ballistic missiles and drones, questions have been raised about whether Washington has enough air defence interceptors to protect its bases and partners in the region.

The concern is based on the number of rounds the Pentagon spent in 2025, which are yet to be refilled. This is certainly the case with the country’s Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) missiles.

Seth G Jones, president of the CSIS Defence and Security Department,

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Notes

News & Analysis
Market Intelligence
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us