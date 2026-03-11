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UK faces cost of balancing defensive capabilities abroad as Iran conflict widens

11th March 2026 - 08:46 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

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Eurofighter Typhoons have been deployed to the region in recent weeks. (Photo: Eurofighter)

The UK has recently deployed a Type 45 destroyer to Cyprus and has bolstered its presence in the Middle East in recent weeks with supporting air power to protect neighbouring countries’ air defences.

The ongoing Iranian conflict could see the UK grapple with uncomfortable lessons ahead of any further significant force deployment – one that analysts warn could come at an “enormous cost” elsewhere.

The UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) said last week that the UK planned to send its Type 45 destroyer, HMS Dragon, and Wildcat helicopters with Martlet missiles to Cyprus to boost British defence in the region, after RAF Akrotiri was hit by a drone on 2 March.

The UK has been bolstering its presence in the Middle East in recent weeks, according to the UK MoD, deploying F-35B aircraft, supported by

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Lucy Powell

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Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. An award-winning journalist with over four years in …

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